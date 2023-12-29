Traffic & Travel: Two deaths reported after separate road traffic collisions

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday December 29.

Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

Roads closed

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”

Earlier in the day it was announced that Lydia Ross, 21, had died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia Ross, 21, died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey shortly after 10.15pm on December 28.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.

A Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”