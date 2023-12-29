All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Two deaths reported after separate road traffic collisions

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Dec 2023, 07:42 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday December 29.

Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”

Earlier in the day it was announced that Lydia Ross, 21, had died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey

Lydia Ross, 21, died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey shortly after 10.15pm on December 28.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.

A Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

