Traffic & Travel: Two vehicle road traffic collision closes road with delays expected

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Police have released information a a road closure

Police said

Road users are advised that a two vehicle collision has led to the closure of Markethill Road, Tandragee.

Diversions are in place at Old Clare Road and Drumnamether Road / Cloghogue Road junction

Please allow additional time for your journey.

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficPoliceDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice