Traffic & Travel: Two vehicle road traffic collision closes road with delays expected
Police have released information a a road closure
Police said
Road users are advised that a two vehicle collision has led to the closure of Markethill Road, Tandragee.
Diversions are in place at Old Clare Road and Drumnamether Road / Cloghogue Road junction
Please allow additional time for your journey.
Updates as available
