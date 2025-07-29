Traffic & Travel Update: Motorway delays cleared after vehicle break down
A broken down lorry which led to a lane closure on M2 cleared
Update:
Nelson Street, has now been cleared with the lane now fully re-opened, following an earlier report of a broken down lorry
Motorists can expect delays on the M2 motorway southbound at the junction of Nelson Street
A broken down lorry, has caused the closure of one lane.
Police have asked road users to seek an alternative route, if possible.
