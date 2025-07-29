Traffic & Travel Update: Motorway delays cleared after vehicle break down

Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 12:57 BST
A broken down lorry which led to a lane closure on M2 cleared

Update:

Nelson Street, has now been cleared with the lane now fully re-opened, following an earlier report of a broken down lorry

Motorists can expect delays on the M2 motorway southbound at the junction of Nelson Street

A broken down lorry, has caused the closure of one lane.

Police have asked road users to seek an alternative route, if possible.

