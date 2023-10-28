Traffic & Travel Update: Road closed this morning as river bursts its banks has now reopened
Northern Ireland Traffic has advised of a road closure this morning (Saturday 28)
The road has now reopened
The A25 Newtownhamilton Road between Camlough Village to B30 lake end has been closed due to a river bursting its banks and flooding the road.
It is expected that the flood will have subsided by around 9am