Traffic & Travel Update: Westlink fully reopened after an collision closed the citybound off-slip at Broadway
Update:
The Westlink in Belfast has fully reopened after an collision closed the citybound off-slip at Broadway.
Update:
Part of the Westlink in Belfast remains closed this morning due to a collision. The off-slip citybound is closed at Broadway, please take another route for your journey.
More details as available
The M1 city-bound has been closed from junction one due to a road traffic collision.
It is advised to seek an alternative route at this time.