Traffic & Travel Update: Westlink fully reopened after an collision closed the citybound off-slip at Broadway

Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:58 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Westlink in Belfast has fully reopened

The Westlink in Belfast has fully reopened after an collision closed the citybound off-slip at Broadway.

Part of the Westlink in Belfast remains closed this morning due to a collision. The off-slip citybound is closed at Broadway, please take another route for your journey.

The M1 city-bound has been closed from junction one due to a road traffic collision.

It is advised to seek an alternative route at this time.

