Traffic & Travel Updated: Road reopened after wall collapse partially blocked route

Traffic delays following flooding

A wall had collapsed due to flooding in the area

Update: Road now

Traffic & Travel: Road reopened after wall collapse partially blocked route

A wall had collapsed partially blocking the Shore Rd at the junction of Mill Rd between Belfast and Newtownabbey due to heavy flooding in the area.

The road has now reopened.

Police had said that road users should approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way