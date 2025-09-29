Traffic & Travel: Woman in her 80s dies after two vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday

The Glarryford area in Co Down

The death of an 80 year old woman following an RTC has been confirmed

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed a woman aged in her 80s has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Glarryford area on Sunday September 28

Over the weekend a male pedestrian also died following a collision on the Ballygowan Road in Belfast

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after two pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three other people have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now re-opened.

