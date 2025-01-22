Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for fog currently in place for most of Northern Ireland

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 07:12 BST
Met Office warning for fog

A weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place in Northern Ireland

The warning for fog covers most NI counties but does not cover the north west of the province.

The Met Office advises

A yellow warning for fog is in place (file image)A yellow warning for fog is in place (file image)
  • Fog patches may cause some travel disruption
  • Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
  • There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

The warning, which has been running since midnight, expires at 11am, Wednesday 22

