Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for fog currently in place for most of Northern Ireland
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Met Office warning for fog
A weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place in Northern Ireland
The warning for fog covers most NI counties but does not cover the north west of the province.
The Met Office advises
- Fog patches may cause some travel disruption
- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
- There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights
The warning, which has been running since midnight, expires at 11am, Wednesday 22
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.