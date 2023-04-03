News you can trust since 1737
Tragic pensioner dies in hospital weeks after lorry collision

Police have released tragic news this morning as a woman involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Cookstown last month has died in hospital.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

In a statement Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, 9th February that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.”

She added that the woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Ita Cavanagh
"Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

Yesterday there was another road death in Co Tyrone.

A man in his 30s died in a single vehicle collision in the Fintona area.

William Street - Google maps
Man in 30s dies in one vehicle collision as PSNI make specific appeal for driver of dark coloured Toyota Hilux car to contact them

