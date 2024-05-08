Translink issuing NEW Train timetables from May 11 with the closure of Belfast Great Victoria Street Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new timetable, is to facilitate the closure of Belfast Great Victoria Street Train Station on Friday 10th May 2024.

This will herald the start of the next phase of works to complete essential infrastructure works on the exciting new state-of-the art Belfast Grand Central Station ahead of the opening this autumn.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead, check the Translink website www.translink.co.uk or journey planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey. Most passengers will see a change to their normal timetables.

The railway line will remain open throughout Belfast but will no longer serve Great Victoria Street Station.

Passengers can continue to use other city centre stations including the new York Street, Lanyon Place, Botanic and City Hospital.

Passengers can also use valid rail tickets on scheduled Metro and Glider services to interchange between these stations.

The Europa Bus Centre will remain operational until Belfast Grand Central Station opens.

Later in the summer, the rail line will close between Lanyon Place and Lisburn.

During this time, bus substitution services will operate and passengers will also be able to use scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus services operating between Belfast train stations and along the Lisburn Road.

There will also be enhanced Metro, Goldliner and Park and Ride timetables to facilitate our passengers.

All other rail lines will remain open from Belfast Lanyon Place / York Street Station to Derry~Londonderry, Larne and Bangor and the southern corridor will operate from Lisburn southwards. Cross Border Services will operate from Portadown with coach transfers from Belfast to Newry to connect with the Enterprise Train.

For further information, please visit the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk; Journey Planner or by phoning the Contact Centre on 028 9066 6630.