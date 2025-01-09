Translink pledges late night bus and train services from Belfast all year round after 50% rise in passengers over Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink aims to bring in more night bus and train journeys after a huge increase in the number of passengers over Christmas.

The public transport firm says late trains brought in just for the festive period have been extended over the new year due to clear demand for them.

And, money permitting, late-night trains and buses could both keep running after midnight all year round.

Almost 17,000 people have hopped on late-night train, bus and coach services from Belfast on Fridays and Saturdays since they started running at the end of November.

That’s an increase of almost 50% on the same period in 2022, which Translink’s chief executive says “demonstrates the importance of operating extended late-night services for the night-time economy”.

Says Chris Conway: “Belfast has a vibrant and bustling nightlife and we have been pleased to work with a range of city stakeholders to play our part in helping to support the important night-time economy during the busy festive season.

“Train services have proved particularly popular, and we are maintaining the later Friday and Saturday night services into the new year so passengers can continue to enjoy the flexibility when planning their later train journey home."

He added that if “sustainable funding” can be set up, the public transport firm hopes to offer late-night services all year round.

“This would better serve Belfast residents and those visiting from towns and cities across Northern Ireland, while also placing a firm focus on sustainable travel,” he said.

"The night-time economy in Belfast is a key part of its cultural and economic identity and these services help support the city as it continues to evolve, expand and grow.

“We will continue to work with all interested parties that value late-night public transport to secure the essential funding to create a better connected more sustainable city for everyone.”

The late-night network takes in Belfast’s city Metro bus services, as well as Goldliner and Urby buses and train lines running from the capital city.

Belfast night czar, Michael Stewart, described the success of temporary late-night buses and trains as music to his ears.

“We now need to build on this success and secure the funding from all relevant statutory authorities so that late-night transport can be introduced all year long helping to grow our night-time economy,” he said.

"Motivation gets us started but habit keeps us going, we need to develop the habit of using services like these 52 weeks of the year. A late-night bus or train should be for life not just for Christmas.”

Bar, club and restaurant industry body Hospitality Ulster has long campaigned for proper night bus and train services.

Its chief executive, Colin Neill, stated that the extension of journeys into the new year is welcome, but called on the times to be made permanent.

"We hope this marks the beginning of the building of an extensive, year-round, late-night travel infrastructure that will play a key part in unlocking the potential of our night-time economy,” he said.