Translink releases timetable for Saint Patrick's Day and asks passengers to check the their journey in advance

Translink is advising passengers that buses and trains will operate holiday timetables for the St. Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday on Monday, 18th March.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 15:44 GMT
It says that all buses - Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and holiday timetables.

And trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable on Monday, 18th March.

Passengers are advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.

