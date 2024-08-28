Translink reminds Northern Ireland passengers that bus timetable changes will come into effect from September 2
Passengers who use Ulsterbus, Metro/Glider and Goldliner should check their timetables in advance of travel given that bus timetable changes will come into effect from September 2.
Translink passengers are also advised that adjustments have been made to some Belfast city centre bus stops and some Ulsterbus services have been relocated to Laganside Buscentre.
Translink advises customers to plan their trip before they travel using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner - and allow extra time for their journey.
