Travel & Travel: Major commuting route closed this morning (Friday) after RTC - Emergency services are attending the scene
Police have issued travel advice to road users
Road users are advised that the Belfast Road in Lurgan is closed between Dromore Road and Inn Road, following a road traffic collision at the junction of Beechfield Avenue.
Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.
