Travel & Travel: Woman killed, eight others injured in a following a multi-vehicle RTC in Co Down

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 06:59 BST
Emergency services on the Portaferry Road, outside Newtownards in Co. Down, where they are dealing with an RTC. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeEmergency services on the Portaferry Road, outside Newtownards in Co. Down, where they are dealing with an RTC. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Emergency services on the Portaferry Road, outside Newtownards in Co. Down, where they are dealing with an RTC. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
A woman has died and eight others have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Co Down.

Police were alerted to the crash on the Portaferry Road shortly after 10.20am on Friday.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A red coloured lorry travelling towards Greyabbey had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo people carrier and a white Audi A3 car travelling in the direction of Newtownards.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services.

“A passenger in the Citroen Berlingo, a woman aged in her 60s sadly died at the scene.

“Eight other people, three men, two women and three children, attended hospital for treatment.

“The Portaferry Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.”

She added: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our inquiries.

“You can call 101 and quote reference CW 422 25/04/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

