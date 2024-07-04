Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a mother and her eight-year-old daughter who were killed in a road crash in Co Mayo.

Aisling Moore, 46, and Abbigael Moore-Tournie were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed with a lorry on the N26 in Lismoran, Foxford, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Local GAA club Kiltimagh described Abbigael, who played with their under-10 team, as a “kind, bubbly and fun-loving girl”.

The parents association of St Aidan’s National School Kiltimagh said Ms Moore was “so devoted and proud” of her daughter, adding: “You would never see one without the other.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to Aisling and Abbigael’s family, friends and neighbours at this devastating time. We are also thinking of all Abbigael’s friends in 2nd class, the staff and parents of St Aidan’s.”

The Taoiseach and Gardai have urged people on Irish roads to be safe in the wake of the Co Mayo crash and two other deaths on Irish roads.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a man in his 80s died in a two-car collision on the R394 at Gartlandstown, near Castlepollard in Co Westmeath.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and is in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 30s who was driving the other car was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, a man in his 20s, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

On Tuesday evening, the body of a man was discovered in a vehicle found in a ditch along the R395 at Teevrevagh in Co Westmeath.

The man, named by gardai as 47-year-old Marcin Nowosielski, was in the driver’s seat.

It is unclear exactly when the car left the road, but it is believed to have occurred in the previous days.

The last sighting of Mr Nowosielski was in the early hours of June 30. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Four lives in the last 24 hours. I know that communities in Mayo and in Westmeath have been devastated by the news of this loss of life.

“I know I join with everybody in this House in sending our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died.

“This tragically brings the number of lives lost on Irish roads already this year to 97.

“But of course no number can hide the reality in terms of the personal tragedy and upset.

“I just wanted to really acknowledge that as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the dangers on our roads.”

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said the recent incidents “tragically illustrate” the dangers on Irish roads.

He added: “No-one sets out with the intention of causing or being involved in a traffic collision, especially one that results in fatalities.

“We often take using our roads as a routine activity, yet it remains the most hazardous task we engage in daily.

“An Garda Siochana extends its deepest sympathies to all families mourning the loss of loved ones due to road traffic collisions.

“An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to all road users — no matter how you use the road — to exercise extreme caution and stay safe. In particular, we urge all drivers to please slow down and protect everyone on our roads.”

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or those with footage of any of the three collisions to come forward.