Triple road crash involving tractor kills 82-year-old man

Police at the scene of an accident

It happened on the Desertmartin Road near Moneymore, to the south-west of Magherafelt in mud-Ulster, on Tuesday.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road.

“An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.