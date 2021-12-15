Triple road crash involving tractor kills 82-year-old man
A man aged 82 has died as a result of a three-vehicle road smash, police have just confirmed.
It happened on the Desertmartin Road near Moneymore, to the south-west of Magherafelt in mud-Ulster, on Tuesday.
Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road.
“An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.
“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1652 14/12/21.”