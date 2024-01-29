All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Udder madness on busy Belfast road when herd of cows escape from field

Police officers turned shepherds recently on the Ballygomartin Road in Belfast when their duties included herding ‘a couple of wandering cows to safety’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT
Cows herded to safetyCows herded to safety
Cows herded to safety

Their new role was reported on the Police North Belfast social media page.

‘Udder madness on the Ballygomartin Road yesterday morning where members of Tennent Street Neighbourhood Policing Team shepherded a couple of wandering cows to safety,’ they wrote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added: ‘Wandering livestock can have serious or fatal consequences on our roads.

‘It is the responsibility of owners to ensure your livestock is correctly secured or you may be guilty of an offence.

‘Thankfully on this occasion there was no damage done and our four legged friends were secured without incident.

Related topics:Belfast