Udder madness on busy Belfast road when herd of cows escape from field

Cows herded to safety

Their new role was reported on the Police North Belfast social media page.

‘Udder madness on the Ballygomartin Road yesterday morning where members of Tennent Street Neighbourhood Policing Team shepherded a couple of wandering cows to safety,’ they wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: ‘Wandering livestock can have serious or fatal consequences on our roads.

‘It is the responsibility of owners to ensure your livestock is correctly secured or you may be guilty of an offence.