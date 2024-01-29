Udder madness on busy Belfast road when herd of cows escape from field
Their new role was reported on the Police North Belfast social media page.
‘Udder madness on the Ballygomartin Road yesterday morning where members of Tennent Street Neighbourhood Policing Team shepherded a couple of wandering cows to safety,’ they wrote.
It added: ‘Wandering livestock can have serious or fatal consequences on our roads.
‘It is the responsibility of owners to ensure your livestock is correctly secured or you may be guilty of an offence.
‘Thankfully on this occasion there was no damage done and our four legged friends were secured without incident.