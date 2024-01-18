Unions' mass day of action today means roughly 8.5% of entire Northern Irish population is out on strike

​A strike believed to be the biggest since Northern Ireland was founded risks wreaking disruption “on a scale not previously witnessed” today, the chief nursing officer has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Maria McIlgorm made the comments in a letter to staff as an array of different unions walk off the job today in a mass protest over pay – affecting almost every part of Northern Irish public life: transport, hospitals, schools, and possibly even the police.

A statement from temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said that “within the police service itself, it is likely that a number of my police service colleagues will participate in [today’s] industrial action”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “During previous industrial action, we experienced slight delays in receiving non-emergency reports via 101.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 17-01-2024: Members of two unions which operate gritters on Northern Ireland roads will be taking week-long strike action from Thursday. The Department of Infrastructure has warned people to use 'extreme caution' on the roads

“We will monitor this throughout the day but I want to remind everyone they can report non-emergency incidents or crimes using our online tool www.psni.police.uk/report. In the event of an emergency please always dial 999.”

The number of people on strike is estimated to be roughly 170,000.

To put that in context, that is about 8.5% of the entire Northern Irish population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To put it another way, since the number of people working in Northern Ireland is roughly 880,000, the strikers account for roughly one-fifth of the working population.

Meanwhile, the Department of Infrastructure has said the only roads which will have gritting will be the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4 – and even then it will be “limited”, so “extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on any part of the road network”.

Gritting lorry driver will, in fact, be on strike not just today, but for a week.

There will be rallies at Belfast City Hall (noon), Londonderry’s Guildhall (11.45am), Omagh courthouse (1pm), Enniskillen Town Hall (1pm), Cookstown’s old post office (1pm), Magherafelt Diamond (11am), and Ballymena Harmony Hub bandstand (10am).