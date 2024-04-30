Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a post on social media, they say they ask for prayers ‘today again especially as he goes into potentially a full day of surgery that God will be with him and the medical teams working on him’.

‘Thank you to everyone who is praying and who will pray today - God bless you all,’ it adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest update comes after continued calls for prayer for Matthew who was injured in a road traffic collision.

An earlier post – which was shared widely online – said: “Please Pray for Matthew Coalter who’s currently on a life support machine in the royal Victoria hospital after a serious motorbike accident.

"The next few days are critical for this young man who’s only 26.

"We need a miracle!

"So we appreciate everyone who will connect with this post, but even more we request for you to seriously pray to God for Matthew.

"Please pass this on to other praying people and prayer groups.