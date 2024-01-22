Police, NIAS & NIFRS are currently dealing with a multi vehicle RTC on the M2 Northbound, Foreshore.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The post was issued by @NIRoadPolicing who advised motorists that ‘lane restrictions are in force’.

When asked for an assessment of the M2 collisions, a statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 9:00 on Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 nd January following reports of an RTC on the Motorway M2, Belfast’

‘NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident,’ they added.

‘Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.

Meanwhile police today remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady this morning, Monday 22nd January.