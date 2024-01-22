UPDATE : One patient rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital Police this morning after multi vehicle road traffic collision on the M2
and live on Freeview channel 276
The post was issued by @NIRoadPolicing who advised motorists that ‘lane restrictions are in force’.
When asked for an assessment of the M2 collisions, a statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 9:00 on Monday
22 nd January following reports of an RTC on the Motorway M2, Belfast’
‘NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident,’ they added.
‘Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.
Meanwhile police today remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady this morning, Monday 22nd January.
Local diversions are in place.