Update: Road closed after 'serious' road traffic collision with diversions in place now reopened

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 16:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A road has been closed after what police describe as a ‘serious’ RTC

Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, close to Quinn’s Corner.

Local diversions are in place.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Road now reopened

Related topics:PoliceRTC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice