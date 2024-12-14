Update: Road closed after 'serious' road traffic collision with diversions in place now reopened
A road has been closed after what police describe as a ‘serious’ RTC
Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, close to Quinn’s Corner.
Local diversions are in place.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.
Road now reopened
