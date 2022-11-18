LiveUpdated: Traffic and Travel: Delays expected following a number of road traffic incidents and bomb attack on police - LIVE UPDATES
Travel updates on Friday November 18
By Michael Cousins
4 hours ago
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 11:28am
Northern Ireland Live blog on Friday November 18
- Police have advised motorists that a Northern Ireland road is closed due to a serious traffic collision – and warned that the road is likely to remain closed “beyond school pick up times this afternoon”
- #EastBelfast A20 Newtownards Rd now closed btw Middlepath St & Albertbridge Rd following serious RTC at Dee St Jct - Diversions are in place.
- #EastBelfast Newtownards Road closed btw Dee Street and Albertbridge Road - @NIRoadPolicing dealing with serious road traffic collision - diversion in place (08:50) #Belfast @Translink_NI
Officers conducting a search at the Tummery Road, Omagh area on Friday 18th November in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday, 20th August have now finished. Police would like to thank the public for their patience.
Strabane security alert: Officers escape injury in bomb attack on Police Service of Northern Ireland
Two police officers have escaped injury in a bomb attack in County Tyrone, it has been reported.
