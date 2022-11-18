News you can trust since 1737
LiveUpdated: Traffic and Travel: Delays expected following a number of road traffic incidents and bomb attack on police - LIVE UPDATES

Travel updates on Friday November 18

By Michael Cousins
4 hours ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 11:28am

Traffic and travel

Northern Ireland Live blog on Friday November 18

  • Police have advised motorists that a Northern Ireland road is closed due to a serious traffic collision – and warned that the road is likely to remain closed “beyond school pick up times this afternoon”
  • Bomb attack on police - Roads closed
  • #EastBelfast A20 Newtownards Rd now closed btw Middlepath St & Albertbridge Rd following serious RTC at Dee St Jct - Diversions are in place.
  • #EastBelfast Newtownards Road closed btw Dee Street and Albertbridge Road - @NIRoadPolicing dealing with serious road traffic collision - diversion in place (08:50) #Belfast @Translink_NI
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 12:52

Officers conducting a search at the Tummery Road, Omagh area on Friday 18th November in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday, 20th August have now finished. Police would like to thank the public for their patience.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 12:40

#EastBelfast A20 Newtownards Rd now closed btw Middlepath St & Albertbridge Rd following serious RTC at Dee St Jct - Diversions are in place.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 11:22

Bomb attack on police - Roads closed

Strabane security alert: Officers escape injury in bomb attack on Police Service of Northern Ireland

Two police officers have escaped injury in a bomb attack in County Tyrone, it has been reported.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 11:18

Northern Ireland road closed due to serious traffic collision; motorists warned road likely to remain closed 'beyond school pick up times'

Motorists warned road closure likely to remain 'beyond school pick up times'

Police have advised motorists that a Northern Ireland road is closed due to a serious traffic collision – and warned that the road is likely to remain closed “beyond school pick up times this afternoon”

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 09:53

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 09:21

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 09:00

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 08:59

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 08:59

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 08:58

