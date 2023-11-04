UPDATED: Traffic & Travel: Road closed overnight remains closed this morning due to a serious road traffic collision
This story has been updated: Police have confirmed that a man has died following an overnight road traffic collision
Road users are reminded that the Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed and will likely remain closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.
The PSNI had previously said ‘The Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.’
