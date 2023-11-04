Police have confirmed the road remains closed following a serious RTC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This story has been updated: Police have confirmed that a man has died following an overnight road traffic collision

Road users are reminded that the Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed and will likely remain closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.

The PSNI had previously said ‘The Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.’