UPDATED: Traffic & Travel: Road closed overnight remains closed this morning due to a serious road traffic collision

Police have confirmed the road remains closed following a serious RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Nov 2023, 08:49 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
This story has been updated: Police have confirmed that a man has died following an overnight road traffic collision

Road users are reminded that the Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed and will likely remain closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.

The PSNI had previously said ‘The Gosford Road in Markethill is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible.’

Updates as available

