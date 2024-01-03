Woman dies after 'accident' involving pedestrian and vehicle in Belfast

A woman has died after an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Belfast.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police attended a report of a sudden death of a woman in the Innisfayle Gardens area of north Belfast earlier this evening, Tuesday 2nd January.

"It is being investigated as an accident and is not suspicious at this time”.

And when asked for information a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 17:09 on

Tuesday 2nd January following reports of an RTC in the Innisfayle Gardens Area, Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic, two Ambulance Officers and two Doctors to the incident.

"No patients were taken from the scene”.

It is understood the woman died at the scene.

Meanwhile, yesterday on Facebook North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “There has been a serious car collision at Innisfayle Gardens.

“Emergency services are on the scene & are asking that people please avoid the area.