Woman dies after serious three vehicle collision

The collision happened yesterday around 3.30pm.

Inspector Campbell said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, received and responded to a report of a collision at 3.30pm.

The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 877 24/05/22.”

Drivers should also be aware that road closures today throughout NI:

* U1362, Bachelors Walk, Portadown, - Road Closure - From Bridge Street to 200m from Bridge Street - temporary Road Closure to part of Bachelors Walk, Po Police are currently dealing with a collision close to Drumaness on the Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch rtadown to facilitate essential work by NIE - diversions are in operation - estimated delays of up to 5 minutes

* B17, Cloyfin Road - Coleraine - lane closure from Junction with Ballysally Road to Junction with Maple Drive for installation of drainage pipes - closure to operate: Continuously, traffic control to operate, delays expected - work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delay of

* A6, Belmont Road - Antrim - lane closure from 500m West of Junction with A522 Belfast Road Roundabout to 100m West of Junction with A522 Belfast Road Roundabout - lane Closure required for VRS Repairs. - closure to operate: Daily - 2 Way Traffic control to operate, delays expected - work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delays of up to 5 minutes

* Riverdale Park - Ballyclare - lane closure from Junction with Ballycorr Road to 200m South of Junction with Ballycorr Road - lane Closure required for NIE Line Work - closure to operate: Off-Peak Only - 4 Way Traffic control to operate, delays expected - estimated delay of up to 5 minutes

* B53, Liminary Road - Kells - lane closure from Junction of Main Street to Junction of Ballee Road East - Lane Closure required for TRR, Sub Duct possible Excavation, Blowing Fibre & Splicing - Closure to operate: Daily - Work being carried out by Fibrus - Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** B18, Toome Road - Ballymena - road closure - From No.15 Toome Road to Toome Road Junction of Queen Street - Road closure required for BT Openreach frame and cover works - Closure to operate: Continuously -

Alternative Route Via: Queen Street - Waveney Road - Galgorm Road - Tullygarley Road - Antrim Road - Balle Road West - Cromkill Road - Work being carried out by BT - Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** M22, M22 & A6 Westbound carriageway - Antrim - lane closure from Staffordstown Road Overbridge to Brecart Roundabout - Lane Closure required for Verge Maintenance - Closure to operate: Daily - Work being carried out by

DFI Roads Contractors - estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

** A6, West Bound Onslip M22, Antrim, - Road Closure - (at M22 Junction 3) From and to M22 Junction 3 - Road closure required Verge Maintenance. - road closure to operate: Daily - alternative Route Via: M22 Junction 3, B183 Moneynick Road, Drumderg Roundabout - Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors - Estimated delayo over 15 minutes

Road diversions

** A6 & M22 - Antrim Eastbound Carriageway, Antrim, - Lane Closure from Brecart Roundabout to Staffordstown Road Overbridge - lane Closure required for verge maintenance - closure to operate: Daily