Woman in 70s who died after road traffic collision in south Armagh 'will be sorely missed by everyone who knew you'

The woman in her 70s who died after a single-vehicle road crash in Co Armagh on Monday has been named locally.

The collision happened on the Tullynavall Road in Cullyhanna shortly before 9.30am – and the road was closed for hours yesterday.

The woman has been named locally as Nora Mackin.

Nora, who lived on the Tullynavall Road, has been described in her death notice as the loving wife of Stephen – the couple having celebrated 57 years of marriage earlier this year – and devoted mother to Martin, Maureen (Larkin), Fiona (Sims), and Kevin.

And tributes have been paid by St Patrick's GAA Cullyhanna - Naomh Pádraig who said ‘the whole GAA community in Cullyhanna are saddened to hear of the sad passing of Nora, we send our deepest sympathies to the Mackin and Ryan families at this time’.

‘The Mackin family have been long standing supporters of our club for many years, we offer our prayers and support at this awful time,’ they add.

‘Nora you were a lady and you will be sorely missed by everyone who knew you. RIP Nora’.

And St Pat’s, Cullyhanna - Short Mat Bowls Club – added ‘yesterday we heard of the tragic accident and deep loss of our dear friend and long standing club member Nora Mackin’.

Nora Mackin who died in the Cullyhanna collision

‘Nora was our assistant treasurer for many years and a vital part of our club and wider Cullyhanna community,’ they added.

‘May she rest in peace’.

Meanwhile on Monday, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said firefighters "used specialist cutting equipment to rescue the casualty" but that the woman died at the scene.

A spokesman for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 09:25 on Monday 12th May, following reports of an incident on the Tullynavall Road area, Cullyhanna.

Air ambulance

"NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

"No one was taken from the scene”.

Police are appealing to eye witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.

Her funeral is set to be held on Thursday in St Patrick’s Church, Cullyhanna for 11 o’clock requiem mass.

There will be burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.