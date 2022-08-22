News you can trust since 1737
Woman stopped with three children in car, man stopped after leaving pub - PSNI praise members of public who reported cases of suspected drink driving

A woman with three children in a car was stopped by police in the Mid Ulster area yesterday on suspicion of drink-driving while a man was stopped after leaving a pub

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:33 am

Mid Ulster PSNI have taken to social media to thanks members of the public for contacting them on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident a man was stopped after leaving a pub.

The police said ‘The first was in Dungannon where the male had just come out of the pub and thought it was acceptable to get behind the wheel.

He was soon stopped and gave an evidential sample of twice the legal limit. He has been charged to court.’

Later in the day police received a report of a car being driven erratically in the Portglenone area.

‘Very soon after we received a report that car was driving erratically in the Portglenone area. Again, the vehicle was stopped and gave an evidential sample nearly 3 times the limit.

The concerning element with this one is the female driver had 3 children under the age 7 in the car at the time. She will also be speaking with the Magistrate very soon.’

