Wrap up with more icy weather on way

The bad news is we could be in for another chill with sub-zero temperatures forecast last night leading to the risk of ice patches and freezing fog this morning.

It’s set to be a windy and showery weekend as temperatures and conditions become more akin to what would be expected of winter, a season which up until recently had been fairly mild.

Drivers have been reminded to take care on the roads, which will be gritted as required, while Queen’s students were reminded of a time when their counterparts literally ‘skated on thin ice’.

Icy roads

In a post on Twitter yesterday morning QUB Accommodation said: “If you think the conditions are icy this morning, in 1894 we had an actual ice skating rink on campus! But seriously, do take extra care this morning as there could be possible icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

According to figures released by the Met Office January was the third sunniest for the UK with Northern Ireland experiencing above average sunshine hours in the month, although not enough to trouble any records.