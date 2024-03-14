Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 12:40 on Thursday, 14 March following reports of an RTC in Kilbroney Road Area,

Rostrevor.

Emergency

The statement adds that two Emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

And following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.

One patient was also taken to Daisy Hill Hospital.