Two people rushed to hospital - one to Royal Victoria Hospital and the other to Daisy Hill Hospital - after serious two vehicle collision in Rostrevor
Motorists are advised that the Kilbroney Road, Rostrevor, is currently blocked as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 12:40 on Thursday, 14 March following reports of an RTC in Kilbroney Road Area,
Rostrevor.
The statement adds that two Emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.
And following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.
One patient was also taken to Daisy Hill Hospital.
The PSNI said the road was blocked after the collision and asked motorists tp take an alternative route.