Tyrone road death victims named

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27h December 2021 General view of the scene. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Peter McNamee, Nathan Corrigan, and Peter Finnegan lost their lives after the car they were in collided with a lorry on the A5 Omagh Road in Garvaghy in the early hours of the morning.

All three were aged in their 20s.

A fourth man in his 20s, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, represents the Mid Ulster constituency.

She described news of the road deaths as “heartbreaking”.

In a brief statement published on social media, she added: “My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.”

In a family notice, Mr McNamee was described as “beloved son of Anthony and Sylvia and loving brother of Lee (Sarah) and Aimee. Cherished grandson of Edie Hunter.”

A notice for Mr Corrigan read: “Beloved son of Damian and Kate and loving brother of Callum. Cherished grandson of Charlie and Nell (RIP) Roberts and Seamus and Bernie Corrigan.”