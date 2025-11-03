Ulster Grand Prix Supporters' Club in 'hard work starts now' message as famous race poised for 2027 return at Dundrod
The Dundrod and District Club was issued with a winding up order in 2020 and forced into liquidation after accumulating debts of around £300,000, eventually entering into a company voluntary arrangement with creditors.
In 2022, the Revival Racing Club, led by Phillip McCallen, attempted to run the race in its 100th year but was unsuccessful in obtaining funding, while a further bid to reinstate the race by the Dundrod Club in 2024 also failed.
However, there is hope that the race will finally be resurrected in 2027 with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) receiving a funding boost from the Northern Ireland Executive.
Dessie Stewart, who is the driving force behind the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, said the “hard work starts now”.
“On behalf of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, we congratulate the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC) Ltd and Ulster Centre Sports Promotions for their lead role in a planned return for the Ulster Grand Prix on the Dundrod Circuit in 2027,” he said.
“This race - one of Northern Ireland's greatest sporting events - has been sadly missed from the calendar by all pure road racing enthusiastic not least the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club members, who over the past six years have continued in their devotion and belief for its return.
“Now the hard work begins in earnest.”