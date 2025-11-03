The Ulster Grand Prix appears to be back on track for a long-awaited return after the Covid-19 pandemic and financial difficulties have haunted the iconic road race since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Dundrod and District Club was issued with a winding up order in 2020 and forced into liquidation after accumulating debts of around £300,000, eventually entering into a company voluntary arrangement with creditors.

In 2022, the Revival Racing Club, led by Phillip McCallen, attempted to run the race in its 100th year but was unsuccessful in obtaining funding, while a further bid to reinstate the race by the Dundrod Club in 2024 also failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is hope that the race will finally be resurrected in 2027 with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) receiving a funding boost from the Northern Ireland Executive.

Peter Hickman set a world record road racing lap of 136.415mph at the 2019 Ulster Grand Prix

​Dessie Stewart, who is the driving force behind the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, said the “hard work starts now”.

“On behalf of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club, we congratulate the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC) Ltd and Ulster Centre Sports Promotions for their lead role in a planned return for the Ulster Grand Prix on the Dundrod Circuit in 2027,” he said.

“This race - one of Northern Ireland's greatest sporting events - has been sadly missed from the calendar by all pure road racing enthusiastic not least the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club members, who over the past six years have continued in their devotion and belief for its return.