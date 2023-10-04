Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement the PSNI thanked the public for their help.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane social media page added: "In relation to Serial 477 of 3/10/23, Lyndsey Rankin has been found.

"Many thanks for the assistance, comments and shares from the Public.

"Your concern and support is appreciated by Police and the family”.

Last evening members of SARDA – the Search and Rescue Dog Association – were among those who joined the search.

The 28-year-old was reported missing from the Killen area – a hamlet and townland a couple of miles south of Castlederg in north-west Tyrone.

Lyndsey Rankin

She was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday.

She was described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.

Police said she may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.

During the search, a David Donnell posted this appeal: “Could all my friends share this: my niece, Lyndsey Rankin, has went missing, last night in the Killen area on foot.