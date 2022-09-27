Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Katie Robinson - wearing glasses with large frames
Police have launched an appeal on social media to find missing schoolgirl Katie Robinson.
In a social media appeal, local policing teams in Newtownards said they were currently trying to locate Katie Robinson.
They described the teenager as being 5ft 1ins tall, of a slight build with brown long hair wearing glasses with large frames.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with orange writing on it with the wording "Standard Charter", black leggings and white trainers.
Most Popular
They add that although Katie was last seen in the Newtownards area, she may have travelled to Belfast.
Their appeal asks anyone with any information that would assist in locating Katie to please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1690 of 25th September 2022.
Traffic and travel: Pedestrian dies after single vehicle collision - police appealing for information