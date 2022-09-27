Missing Katie Robinson

In a social media appeal, local policing teams in Newtownards said they were currently trying to locate Katie Robinson.

They described the teenager as being 5ft 1ins tall, of a slight build with brown long hair wearing glasses with large frames.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with orange writing on it with the wording "Standard Charter", black leggings and white trainers.

They add that although Katie was last seen in the Newtownards area, she may have travelled to Belfast.

Their appeal asks anyone with any information that would assist in locating Katie to please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1690 of 25th September 2022.