Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Nicole Doyle who is missing from Portlaoise, Co. Laois, since Friday 6th October 2023.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:33 BST
Although Nicole was last seen in the Drimnagh area of Dublin 12, it is understood she could be in Belfast.

Nicole, who is 5 foot 3 inches in tall and slim with brown hair was last seen wearing a navy school uniform.

Anyone with information on Nicole's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential.

Ref: PR20514/2023