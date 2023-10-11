Urgent appeal to locate missing 14-year-old Nicole Doyle who was last seen wearing a navy school uniform and may now be in Belfast
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Nicole Doyle who is missing from Portlaoise, Co. Laois, since Friday 6th October 2023.
Although Nicole was last seen in the Drimnagh area of Dublin 12, it is understood she could be in Belfast.
Nicole, who is 5 foot 3 inches in tall and slim with brown hair was last seen wearing a navy school uniform.
Anyone with information on Nicole's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential.
