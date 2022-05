A post on Mid and East Antrim PSNI page says that Rebecca was last seen on Saturday 14th May 2022.

She is described as being:

• 5 ft 2ins tall

Missing Rebecca Gillespie

• Slim build

• Wearing light coloured jeans

• White trainers

• Yellow puffy coat

The post adds that Rebecca is believed to be in the Portrush area.