Mr Rogers was the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the crash in the Dungannon Road area, shortly after 3.30pm on December 26.

Two women, one aged in her 50s and another in her 80s, also lost their lives following the collision.

Four children and a woman were also rushed to hospital.

Patrick Rogers

Mr Rogers is described in a family notice as: "Loving husband to Shannon, Loving father to Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli. Cherished son of Noel and Geraldine, brother of Shannon and Brother-in-law to Ryan, his nephews Noah, Corey and niece Brianna. Son-in-law to James and the late Mary(RIP) Duffy, Grandson of Gerald and Rose O Boyle and the late James(RIP) and Bella (RIP) Rogers."

The family notice, published by KM Quinn Funeral Directors, added: "Will be sadly missed my all his extended family and friends."

Last night, the PSNI confirmed three people had died following the crash.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.