Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 5th January 2025 Kingsmill anniversary memorial. (L-R) Racquel Brush and Suzanne Hinds daughters of Kenneth Worton. A memorial service marking the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre has been held at the site in south Armagh where 10 Protestant workers were shot dead in 1976. The textile workers’ minibus was ambushed near Kingsmill village, with gunmen ordering passengers to line up outside the van, and instructing the only Catholic to leave before opening fire. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

​Victims' campaigner Kenny Donaldson says there is still time to give justice to the families of those who were murdered in the Kingsmills massacre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The SEFF director made the comments after a memorial was held at the site in south Armagh yesterday, where 10 Protestant workers were shot dead in 1976.

The textile workers were shot when their minibus was ambushed outside the village of Kingsmills on their way home from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were asked their religion, and the only Catholic was ordered to run away.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 5th January 2025 Kingsmill anniversary memorial. Relatives attend the Kings Mill Memorial. A memorial service marking the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre has been held at the site in south Armagh where 10 Protestant workers were shot dead in 1976. The textile workers’ minibus was ambushed near Kingsmill village, with gunmen ordering passengers to line up outside the van, and instructing the only Catholic to leave before opening fire. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The killers, who had hidden in hedges, forced the 11 remaining men to line up outside the van before opening fire.

Alan Black was the sole survivor.

No-one has ever been convicted for the attack, which the Provisional IRA denied.

However, in April last year following a long-running inquest, a coroner ruled that the shooting dead of the 10 Protestant workmen was an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the memorial service, Mr Donaldson said: “We were privileged to join with Kingsmill bereaved families, FAIR representatives and the broader community to mark the 49th anniversary since the Kingsmilla massacre.

“Kingsmills was perpetrated by Provisional IRA terrorists in an action motivated by sectarian and ethnic hatred.

“The service was poignant and Rev Graham Middleton oversaw proceedings with a great deal of care and sensitivity.

“Standing at that site to remember is always a difficult experience given the gravity of evil perpetrated. How much more difficult must it be for the families to return there or lone survivor, Alan Black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For almost half a century the Kingsmills innocents have been denied justice and accountability, so many have gone to their graves without receiving any resolution to these issues.