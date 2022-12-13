Weather warning for ice extended as low temperatures of -6 °C to continue across NI until weekend

In the last few minutes another Yellow weather warning was published for Northern Ireland.

The weather warning starts at noon today and runs to noon tomorrow.

It only affects the coast as our image shows.

The warning says: “A few showers of sleet and snow will bring the risk of some slippery surfaces.”

It adds that the public should expect ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’ and ‘probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’.

The lowest temperature of the year so far, minus 9C, was recorded in Katesbridge, Co Down in the early hours of Monday.

Met Office weather warnings for ice and fog remain in place until 10am today (Tuesday).

A frozen lake at Dungannon Park, Northen Ireland.

This morning we saw freezing fog, cold and some wintry showers, according to the Met Office.

There were also “northeast breezes developing”.

A firecaster said that the “freezing fog will only slowly lift and break on another cold day”.

"Some wintry showers appearing, mainly around the northern coastal fringes.

Yellow weather warning for ice

"Northeast breezes developing during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 4 °C.”

Meanwhile tonight, according to forecasters will see “a few isolated, light snow showers mainly confined to the northern coastal fringes”.

"Elsewhere dry with clear spells leading to another deep frost,” adds the Met Office.

"North to northeast winds fresh around coasts. Minimum temperature -6 °C.”

Frost covered hills as seen from Divis mountain in Belfast.

Tomorrow is expected to be, according to the Met Office, “another very cold and mainly dry day, with the few snow showers that do appear being largely confined across the north”.

"Northerly breezes bracing across the coasts and hills. Maximum temperature 3 °C,” they add.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: “A few snow showers across north Thursday on an otherwise dry, cold and bright day. Winds turning southwest from Friday, with patchy spells of snow, rain crossing from west.”

Travel has been affected by the weather, with a number of flights from London cancelled on Monday.

Police have urged motorists to take extra caution when driving due to icy conditions in some areas.

“Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions,” they added.

