Weather warning issued: NI braced for a weekend washout

Northern Ireland's heatwave looks set to be interrupted by a weekend washout, according to the Met Office.

On Friday afternoon the UK's national forecaster issued details of a yellow warning for rain which comes into effect at 6am on Saturday and applies until 4pm.

Time to dig out that umbrella

Heavy showers are expected with the possibility of 10mm of rainfall in an hour and 30mm in a three-hour period. There is also a chance of thunder.

The forecast also said many places will see much lower rainfall amount.

Here's the Met Office advice on what to expect

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

The Met Office outlook for Saturday

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Still dry - for now

Belfast is experiencing a dry but cloudy day today, with consistent temperatures of around 20C.

Overnight, things will cool down, especially as rain begins to fall in the early hours of Saturday morning. The wet weather is expected to continue throughout Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens.

This is when heavy rain will hit Northern Ireland again