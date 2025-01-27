Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As of the most recent update tonight, about 50,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity some three days after Storm Eowyn passed.

Meanwhile it is possible some schools will remain shut tomorrow due to a lack of electricity.

In all, 33 schools were shut on Monday, most due to having no power.

Mr Givan said that a total of 154 schools had reported some impact from Eowyn, ranging in severity from a few missing tiles to fallen trees to serious structural damage.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, visited NIE headquarters, Belfast and met with staff to discuss the latest in the recovery operation in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

He said “the majority of these we hope will be able to open on Tuesday”.

Immediately following the storm, NI Electricity (NIE) had said 283,000 customers were out of electricity: roughly one-third of the total number.

By 8am on Sunday that had fallen to just over 100,000.

Then by Sunday evening, the number had fallen to 74,000, and as of about 5pm today it had dropped to 56,000 homes, then to 50,000 by 9pm.

NI Secretary Hilary Benn visited NIE headquarters in Belfast on Monday.

While there he said: “We have got a way to go yet, but we have been working very hard as the UK Government to meet the requests for support from the NI Executive...

“The engineers that have come over through the mutual support arrangements, the helicopters that are now here, and as other requests come in we will do our darndest to meet them.

“This is showing the strength of the United Kingdom working together to look after each other in the wake of this once-in-a-generation storm.

“The system has worked. We have responded to requests for help and it shows the mutual aid which is the foundation of our country.”

One of the customers hit by the powercuts is Nick Shaw, 41, of Ballygowan in Co Down.

He has to take medication regularly which he keeps in the fridge, and his current batch is now "ruined" thanks to the electricity outage.

He said the power first went out sometime before he woke up on Friday morning and has been off ever since.

Family and neighbours have helped, with one of the latter lending him a privately-owned generator for two nights, though he cannot obtain it any longer.

Like many others, the only information he could initially get from NIE was that the power could be out until February 3 (the storm itself was on the 24th).

Now, however, "they said it is planned to be off until the 30th at 10pm".

"Who knows if that's accurate?" said Mr Shaw.

"They said that yesterday, after being uncontactable until that point. And they suggested I go stay with family or friends."

He added: "How can those tasked with safeguarding the grid claim competency when their failures have left vulnerable people to fend for themselves in the cold and dark?"

His wife Debbie Shaw added: "Stock answers from NIE are not good enough.

"With the profits they make it should not take 10 days to fix this – and that's with extra help from GB."

On the Nolan Show on Monday, a woman called Joyce from just outside Newtownards, said: "We've no heat, no light, no nothing.

"The heat is the worst thing not to be able to have."

She rang NIE repeatedly but just got the same message saying "your fault has been noted".

Her husband was in hospital for nearly six weeks at the end of 2024 and "is still recuperating".

"I can't get heat into him," she said.

"He's in about three or four different layers of clothes - everything he can put on him. He's just stitting miserable. There's nothing to do. He can't drive at the moment; I'm not far off him."

At about 4.45pm on Monday, Derek Hynes, managing director of NIE, said: “Additional engineers are already working on the network, with more arriving over the course of the week.

"We have also secured additional helicopters to speed up our assessment process and additional generators to support the most vulnerable in the community.

“We’re doing our best to refine the updates we have for those still without power, and a second call centre has been opened to assist us in doing that.”

He added that while Stormont’s leaders have “raised the possibility of a goodwill payment for households that have been severely impacted by Storm Eowyn… our primary focus right now is to continue our work to restore power”.