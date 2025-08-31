After the changeable weather of the last few days, autumnal weather is on the way

Only weeks ago it seemed high summer across Northern Ireland, such as on August 13, when people enjoyed the beach at Helen’s Bay, Co Down, above. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It was wet in Northern ​Ireland on Saturday but sunny in parts of the province yesterday.

The changeable weekend weather reflected the mixed pattern seen last month across NI. The picture above shows Helen’s Bay beach in sunshine little more than a fortnight ago. The August bank holiday seven days ago was also fine.

But as what is likely to be the UK’s hottest summer on record comes to an end (it is likely to be one of NI’s hottest, but not a record for the province), autumnal conditions are on the way across the nation.

Blustery showers will dominate the coming week in the UK, and could even develop into prolonged, heavy rainfall, the Met Office said.

The forecaster has said this summer has “almost certainly” been the UK's warmest as the mean average temperature for the season stood at 16.13C, based on data up to August 28. If this season is confirmed as setting a new high for heat, it will mean all of the UK's top five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000.

But temperatures this week are expected to be around average for early September. Meteorologist Zoe Hutin said yesterday: “The weather for the next few days is certainly going to be feeling autumnal.”

Ms Hutin continued: “Into next week, we're expecting to see a mixture of sunny spells, scattered showers, and longer spells of rain, led by a succession of low-pressure systems moving in from the Atlantic.

“Rain could again be heavy, bringing a risk of thunderstorms and strong winds at times.”

Meanwhile, an amateur weather observer in NI, Ian Rippey, thinks that we will not surpass the hottest previous summer here.