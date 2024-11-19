All NI pensioner households hit by winter fuel support cut to get £100 – Lyons

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:16 GMT
All pensioner households in Northern Ireland affected by cuts to winter fuel support are to receive a one-off payment of £100.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the payment would be made before the end of March 2025 .

Earlier this year, the Labour Government announced that winter fuel payments would be means-tested.

The controversial change removed the support for the majority of pensioners, impacting an estimated 249,000 in Northern Ireland .

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the payment would be made before the end of March 2025.Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the payment would be made before the end of March 2025.
While opposing the change at the time, Mr Lyons has said he had to follow it so Northern Ireland did not break parity with the rest of the UK over social security payments.

Mr Lyons told the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday he had now bid for and received £17 million in the latest monitoring round to mitigate against the changes.

He told MLAs: "I can confirm a one-off winter fuel payment of £100 will be paid to all pensioner households affected by the Labour Government's decision.

"I believe this initiative reflects my commitment to fairness, compassion, and responsibility towards our older population.

"My officials are now working at pace to prepare and bring forward the necessary legislation and to finalise arrangements.

"This payment will be made available to all pensioner households who have had their winter fuel payments removed.

"There will be no application process as we will automatically identify eligible individuals through existing records.

"This approach will ensure a smooth and efficient distribution of payments without the additional burden of application forms or red tape.

"The payment will be made before the end of March 2025 .

"However, I am working closely with officials to deliver this as soon as possible."

He added: "I hope this announcement brings some comfort to those who were most affected."

Mr Lyons said he would continue to campaign for the UK Government to restore the winter fuel payment in full, stating he did not believe the cut would save money.

He said: "Actually it might cost them more because you have more people moving on to pension credit that will not only get the winter fuel payment but all of the other benefits that they may be entitled to as well.

"It is an ill-thought out policy and, I have to say very disappointing and not dissimilar at all to changes to agricultural relief in regards to inheritance tax.

"Ill-thought out policies that have a detrimental impact on some of those in our society that actually need our support and our help."

Responding to the announcement, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: " March 2025 really helps no-one today.

"You know fully the struggles that people are facing.

"One hundred pounds today buys 150 litres of heating oil; that really does not go far enough to help those struggling."

