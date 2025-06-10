Chance of 'lively downpours and some lightening' in Northern Ireland as brighter days come our way

Brighter skies returned today with cloud still lingering, Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern has said.

The meteorologist added that for those ‘under the cloud’, ‘temperatures will be moderated, but generally it will feel pleasant in the sunshine’.

He added that later in the week ‘where we have humidity the temperatures will reach the high 20s’ adding that ‘with high humidities there is always the chance of thundery rain developing’.

‘In many places it will be rain, but there is always the chance of thunder and lightening associated with ,’ he added.

‘So we could see some lively downpours and some lightening on Wednesday’, he said.

Met Office Northern Ireland report that today was a dry day with ‘broken cloud and sunny intervals at first, then becoming increasingly sunny as the day goes on, with clouds dispersing’.

They add that it is a ‘warmer day than of late with winds becoming light’ and a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

Tonight will be ‘a dry evening with some sunshine’ but ‘clouding over from the southwest’ and a minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow(Wednesday) will be a ‘dry day’ although ‘rather cloudy in the west but brightening up across central and eastern areas with sunny spells’.

The Met Office add that there will be ‘perhaps some thundery showers towards midnight’ with a maximum temperature 20 °C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘an unsettled spell with some very warm, humid conditions and a chance of thundery downpours on each day’.

Looking further ahead, the forecast for Sunday 15 Jun - Tuesday 24 Jun is: ‘On Sunday, rain and showers will be slow to clear across the north, especially across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘Further south, high pressure to the southwest of the UK will extend northeastwards, bringing settled and fair weather mainly across England and Wales.

‘Cloud and rain may hold on for longer across western Scotland and Northern Ireland, while the weather should turn drier and brighter across eastern Scotland where sheltered by high ground.

‘From mid week, high pressure is signalled to dominate much of the UK, bringing dry and fine weather, and feeling warm in the sunshine with light winds for most.

‘Any early morning mist or fog will be quick to clear, and daytime temperature will likely trend around or above normal for the time of year’.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Tuesday 24 Jun - Tuesday 8 Jul is that ‘high pressure may still be largely dominant at first, maintaining mainly dry and warm weather, with variable cloud amounts’.

It adds that ‘However, although details are uncertain, late June and early July looks like becoming more changeable, with spells of rain or showers probable for all parts at times, some of which could be heavy and thundery.