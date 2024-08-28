Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you feel summer has given you the cold shoulder this year, don't throw the beach towel in just yet – because warmer weather is bringing temperatures in the 20s this weekend.

The welcome news from the Met Office comes after the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) offered advice to farmers on dealing with difficult conditions caused by persistent and heavy rain for much of the summer.

Staycationers have also been unimpressed with weather conditions over the summer months, but for farmers the results have been heavy crops of grass which remain unharvested, and extended housing of cattle, leading to extra fodder being used and a build-up of slurry.

But the Met Office has promised us some welcome rays of sunshine building up to a fine weekend.

A forecaster told the News Letter: “Over the next few days we are starting to see higher pressure across the UK and increasingly in Northern Ireland towards the weekend which will provide some fine and pleasant weather with temperatures reaching the 20s.

“However, into next week the signals are that the high pressure will begin to fade across the UK with a return to a changeable pattern of weather and average temperatures for this time of year of around 16-17C.”

Contrary to perceptions, he said the summer months of June, July and August have actually been slightly drier than average.

But the qualification was that most of NI's rain this summer fell in August, leaving June and July drier.

People enjoying the sun at Helen's Bay beach in County Down, Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Rainfall this summer across the three months was 260mm which was slightly less than the average of 270mm for the period.

However, a disproportionate amount of it fell in August, which had 124% of its normal rainfall, making it seem wetter than usual for the month, the forecaster said.

By contrast June and July only got 75% and 86% of their normal rainfall.

While some media reports suggested we could be in for an Indian summer, the forecaster defines this as a warm, calm spell of weather after the first frost in autumn, especially in October and November.