March weather will start more like a lamb than a lion, Met Office says

​The first day of March is expected to be a mild one today but Northern Ireland seems set to miss brighter skies forecast for much of the UK.

Saturday morning runners may find themselves facing a chilly minus 2C across the UK and some may even face freezing fog, but Met Office meteorologist Honor Creswick said there will be “lots of bright weather” around.

The beginning of March will be “actually more lamb-like than lion-like” as areas of high pressure bring mild weather, Ms Creswick said in Friday’s video forecast Weather Studio Live.

The common proverb “in like a lion, out like a lamb” refers to the tendency for March to begin with cold, wet weather and end with milder conditions.

A dog walker in Morden Hall Park, South London. Picture date: Friday February 28, 2025. PA Photo.

Temperatures are expected to reach 14C in London on Wednesday as warmer and drier conditions replace a grey February.

While the middle of March is expected to be unsettled, with spells of rain and strong winds across the UK, dry and bright conditions could develop again later in the month.

The UK has endured a “duller than average winter”, said Alex Deakin of the Met Office, but he added “it’s getting warmer, it’s feeling warmer already” and most of the UK can expect clear skies on Friday evening.

The Lake District, central Scotland and Northern Ireland will face a cloudier day on Saturday – which is the first day of meteorological spring – and possibly some rain, but most areas are set for a “fair, dry and sunny” weekend, he added.

Clear skies will mean good conditions for the planetary parade, which is expected to see Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn visible simultaneously between sunset and 6.30pm on Friday.

“You’ll need a really good view of the horizon” to see some of the planets, Mr Deakin advised, and only four of the seven are visible to the naked eye.

“Tonight is being called the peak but even for the next few nights, you’ll be able to see them,” he added.