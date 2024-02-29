Met Office forecasts snow today in parts of Northern Ireland with '5-10cm of snow' possible on higher ground on Friday
They add that eastern counties will be ‘largely dry this morning’ but there will be ‘brisk winds along the north coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.
And, the meteorologists say, the Northern Ireland public will see ‘any showers soon dying out this evening.
They add that ‘thickening cloud will bring some rain and snow into the south during the early hours, but remaining dry elsewhere’.
There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.
Meanwhile, Friday the Met Office say will have ‘rain and snow across the south at first’ but ‘it will be a cold and dry day with some brightness’
They forecast a maximum temperature of 7 °C.
Stephen Dixon from the Met Office said: “There’s a chance of hill snow in Northern Ireland through Friday morning and into early Saturday.
"The Southern half of Northern Ireland looks most at risk of a mix of rain and snow, though snow will mainly be above 250metres.
"In this high ground, 5-10cm of snow is possible, though there remains some uncertainty as to how much of this may accumulate."
He added that “there is a chance of some wintry showers to lower-lying areas in Northern Ireland – particularly in the south, though this element of the forecast is quite uncertain and totals will be less than those at higher elevations”.