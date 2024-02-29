All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Met Office forecasts snow today in parts of Northern Ireland with '5-10cm of snow' possible on higher ground on Friday

Today will see some ‘bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, these becoming more widespread and occasionally wintry through this afternoon’, according to the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Feb 2024, 07:22 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Met Office warning on potential snow in Northern Ireland later this week and thi...

They add that eastern counties will be ‘largely dry this morning’ but there will be ‘brisk winds along the north coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.

And, the meteorologists say, the Northern Ireland public will see ‘any showers soon dying out this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that ‘thickening cloud will bring some rain and snow into the south during the early hours, but remaining dry elsewhere’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Meanwhile, Friday the Met Office say will have ‘rain and snow across the south at first’ but ‘it will be a cold and dry day with some brightness’

They forecast a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

Stephen Dixon from the Met Office said: “There’s a chance of hill snow in Northern Ireland through Friday morning and into early Saturday.

"The Southern half of Northern Ireland looks most at risk of a mix of rain and snow, though snow will mainly be above 250metres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In this high ground, 5-10cm of snow is possible, though there remains some uncertainty as to how much of this may accumulate."

He added that “there is a chance of some wintry showers to lower-lying areas in Northern Ireland – particularly in the south, though this element of the forecast is quite uncertain and totals will be less than those at higher elevations”.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet Office