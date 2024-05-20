Met office issues two weather warning for thunderstorms over the next two days

By Michael Cousins
Published 20th May 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland

The first comes into place at 1pm today, Monday, and runs into the evening clearing at 9pm.

The first warning covers mainly the west of the province

The second warning, also yellow, comes into place at 8am in the morning, Tuesday until 9pm that evening

Thunderstorms forecastThunderstorms forecast
Thunderstorms forecast

Both warning are for thunderstorms

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office advises

While some places miss them, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely potentially bringing disruption and flooding

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

Updates as available

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice