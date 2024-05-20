Met office issues two weather warning for thunderstorms over the next two days
Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland
The first comes into place at 1pm today, Monday, and runs into the evening clearing at 9pm.
The first warning covers mainly the west of the province
The second warning, also yellow, comes into place at 8am in the morning, Tuesday until 9pm that evening
Both warning are for thunderstorms
The Met Office advises
While some places miss them, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely potentially bringing disruption and flooding
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater
Updates as available
