Snow Forecast Northern Ireland: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and lightning
Northern Ireland is being hit again with another weather warning from the Met Office today, in what has been a stormy seven days for the province.
Northern Ireland has seen turbulent weather in the last week, with amber and yellow weather warnings almost becoming a daily occurrence.
On Wednesday the province was hit by Storm Dudley, which saw winds over 80mph bringing down trees and causing residents to lose power.
On Friday Storm Eunice made landfall in the early hours of Friday morning and brought with it heavy snow, wind and rain.
On Sunday, Storm Franklin brought more snow and blustery conditions that left thousands of homes without power.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest yellow weather warning from the Met Office this week.
When is the yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland?
The yellow weather warning came into force from 13:00 Wednesday until 8:00PM on Thursday, February 24.
The Met Office state that they expect, 'frequent heavy snow showers,' as well as, ' very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.'
What can we expect from a yellow weather warning?
The Met Office have outlined a few things to expect and prepare for, regarding Wednesday and Thursday's yellow weather warning for snow and wind.
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
You can find out more on the Met Office's website here.
