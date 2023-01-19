This morning the Met Office issued a warning for ice to last from 5pm today until 10am on Friday around parts of Northern Ireland.

“Potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning,” says the Yellow weather warning.

The directive from the Met Office adds that the public could expect: “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

They further add: “Wintry showers will gradually die out through Thursday night and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces.”

Earlier it emerged that further salting of the "scheduled network in the North of province & the M2 /M22” was underway again on Thursday morning, according to @TrafficwatchNI.And again road users “are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

Yesterday treacherous driving conditions were reported today as the Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland was extended for another 24 hours.

A post from NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing this morning said: “Driving conditions remain hazardous on many roads across Northern Ireland this morning due to snow and ice.

"If driving, motorists are reminded to proceed carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”

The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

"The cold weather can cause pipes to burst and flood your property,” says their post.

" Lag all water pipes and check that the lagging is secure. If you have a burst pipe turn off your stop valve immediately.”

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.

A woman walks a dog through the snow

